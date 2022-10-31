United offers special fares for Guam, NMI

Share











United Airlines has announced an exciting special fare to Japan for residents of Guam and the CNMI.

Now that Japan’s border has reopened, United launched its first fare sale from Guam to four cities in Japan (Tokyo/Narita, Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka) and from Saipan to Tokyo/Narita, the new direct service launched in September of this year.

The Guam package starts as low as $491, while the Saipan promotion starts as low as $479. Both come with additional fees for baggage and other optional services may apply.

Tickets for the Guam and Saipan promotion can be purchased by Nov. 2 for travel through Dec. 15.

Fare includes carrier-imposed fees and taxes of approximately $315.96 (Guam) and $303.26 (Saipan) and taxes are subject to currency adjustments and applicable taxes, passenger facility charges and security fees. Fares, taxes, and carrier-imposed fees are subject to change without notice.

Tickets must also be purchased at the time of booking, but no later than Nov. 2, 2022. Travel must originate in Guam and Saipan and commence between Oct. 26 and Dec. 15, 2022. Valid for roundtrip travel from Guam to Narita, Nagoya, Osaka or Fukuoka and Saipan to Tokyo/Narita and Saipan to Tokyo/Narita. Fares are subject to availability of Economy G class on United aircraft only. Seats are capacity-controlled and may not be available on all flights and/or dates. The minimum stay is two days and maximum stay is seven days before departure from fare origin. Stopovers are not permitted. Other restrictions: Excludes UA 196 and UA 197 (For Guam customers). Open return is not permitted. All segments must be confirmed at time of ticketing. No waitlist allowed. Other discounts and travel certificates are not applicable. Tickets are nonrefundable in case of cancels, no-show, or refund (except in accordance with United’s 24-hour booking policy). Reservations must be canceled before the original scheduled flight or ticket has no value. Penalties: No changes permitted. Other restrictions and additional bag fees may apply.

As an added convenience for Guam travelers, United’s Early Check-in service is offered daily from 7:30am to 9:30pm at the United counter at the A. B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam for all early morning Guam-Japan flights. (PR)