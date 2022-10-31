E-Land leads sponsorship of school pride program

Share











The Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers welcomed yesterday the first official sponsor of the Marianas School Pride Campaign. E-Land Group has committed to return for a second year to sponsor the council’s beautification-based program that has expanded into all public and private schools on Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.

Participation in this program is estimated at more than 11,000 students throughout the islands. MSP is an extension of GCEA’s Public Private Partnership program. The 2022-23 program began on Sept. 26 and will run until May 2023.

The E-Land Group was previously a Marianas Village Pride Campaign Gold Sponsor, in which they gave $7,500 in Education Tax Credit and in-kind contributions. This year, the E-Land Group has re-committed to being a Gold Sponsor and will be giving the winning schools’ ETC donations. In the Marianas, companies can receive tax credits for their support of education programs for up to $5,000 annually.

GCEA co-chairman Jerry Tan thanks the E-Land Group on behalf of the council. “E-Land Group has been an incredible community partner and a strong supporter of GCEA’s community outreach programs during the past two years. We thank E-Land for reaffirming their commitment to our programs and we are pleased to announce that they are our first sponsor for this school year,” he said.

Brian Shin, the E-Land Group chief executive officer, said their company is pleased to recommit its sponsorship for the Marianas School Pride program. “We would like to thank GCEA for initiating the campaign in which students take the lead in community beautification. We’ve seen the differences that was made through PPP and MVP, and as a result, E-Land will continue to support this meaningful cause,” he said.

Sponsorship opportunities are available now

To successfully run the activities and contests for Marianas students, the GCEA is currently seeking sponsors for the campaign. GCEA gratefully accepts various forms of sponsorship from the community and interested business partners, including donations of education tax credits, cash for prizes and the production of village flags, in-kind support and supplies for MSP programs, advertising sponsorships, and contest prizes. All ETC donations are used as prizes given directly to the schools, where the money is used for improvements or to purchase much-needed supplies and equipment.

“We welcome other businesses to join the movement, support the Marianas School Pride Program, get involved in beautification projects in their villages, and work together to make the Marianas a better place to live. Our children ultimately benefit from our joint efforts,” said Tan.

MSP Advisors and Ambassadors lead the way

The MSP Campaign is a school community-building and beautification campaign that uses activities, beautification projects, and exciting contests to educate, inform, and engage students. MSP’s mission is to inspire pride in the hearts of students. Through MSP’s Advisors and Ambassadors program, GCEA provides the tools and support they need to envision and lead beautification projects that make their campuses better places to learn, play, and thrive. The advisors and ambassadors represent public and private schools and attend monthly meetings to discuss current and upcoming projects, activities, and contests.

“We are proud to announce that we have more than 50 advisors and 100 student ambassadors who are leading beautification efforts in their schools,” Tan said. “The students, teachers, and school administrators have shown great enthusiasm to improve the learning environment for all students, and we are excited about what they will achieve this school year.”

The GCEA recently released the first edition of MSP In Action—the Marianas School Pride monthly newsletter that is written by MSP School Advisors and Student Ambassadors. The newsletter will recognize the students’ work, announce contest winners, and feature completed campus projects. The community can read the newsletter on the MSP page of GCEA’s website.

Businesses interested in becoming a sponsor can contact the GCEA at gceacnmi@gmail.com. Sponsorship packets are available for download at programs.cnmieconomy.com/msp. (PR)