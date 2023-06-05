Unstoppable: Daughter of the CNMI shares story behind her drive

After much hard work, another daughter of the CNMI earned a medical degree, with Ageline Sahagun Salas graduating from the Weill Cornell School of Medicine in New York City, New York, last May 18, 2023.

Born and raised on Saipan, Sahagun, a Marianas High School alumna and a former student of the Guam Community College and the University of Guam, was joined by her parents, and family members for her graduation in May, which turned yet another chapter in her medical journey.

Salas acknowledges that the road had not always been an easy one. “I would be dishonest if I said that this journey was easy,” she said. “Many people see the endpoint but do not see the grit, sweat, and tears that are needed for this process. There were many things I had to do in order to even be on par with my peers. I had to actively seek out different opportunities for myself because of my unique circumstances.”

It was the medical challenges of her own parents that kept her driven throughout the years. “Growing up I saw how the lack of doctors and resources affected both my parents’ health when they were both diagnosed with cancer at two different points of my life. I come from a low-income family and during one of our hardest moments, my family had to go into debt to pay for my dad’s treatment. My mom was diagnosed at a later time and, fortunately, had health insurance that covers most of her medications and travel costs to see specialists off-island,” Salas said. “I know I am not the only person in the CNMI that has experienced something like this. There needs to be more awareness of the unique health disparities that people in the CNMI face. I hope that by practicing medicine, I can be an advocate for this community and maybe heal some people along the way.”

Ageline Sahagun Salas poses with her parents, Ruben and Yolanda Sahagun, after graduating from the Weill Cornell School of Medicine in New York City, New York, last May 18, 2023. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Salas shared that her financial situation had also become a challenge in itself. “My parents did not have money for tutors or opportunities that would make me stand out as an applicant for medical school. Instead, I applied to multiple summer internships in my undergraduate years that would cover the costs of travel and provide a stipend so that I could save money for med school applications. I also took two gap years after UOG to build my research skills and study for the MCAT (the examination for prospective medical students). I found mentors that helped me establish nonprofit organizations with the goal of inspiring Pacific islander youth to go into STEM fields. All this is just to apply to medical school.”

The journey isn’t over for Salas yet, nor is her drive. She shared that she recently matched into her first choice residency program at the University of Arizona COM in Tucson, where she will be specializing in both Pediatrics and Emergency Medicine. “After residency, I want to practice as an attending physician in the mainland for a few years and also practice every few months in the CNMI and Guam,” Salas said. “My end goal in my career would be to eventually use my platform to establish connections and create programs that will encourage budding physicians from the CNMI and Guam. I want to be able to lower the burden and break down the barriers that exist so more Pacific islander youth can become medical professionals.”

When asked how she feels about her accomplishments, especially coming from what others say is a “tiny island,” Salas replied: “I think I was able to accomplish something like this because I came from a small island. I learned to be resourceful, compassionate, and resilient because I was raised on Saipan. What I advocate for in my daily life as a new physician is a reflection of the needs of my island community.”

Salas hopes that, by sharing her story, people learn not to be discouraged by their background, but instead find strength and value in those experiences. “I was able to reach this far despite being the first in my family to graduate from college and despite being from a family that was struggling financially. Do not limit yourselves. Be proactive, seek mentorship, and follow a path that is authentic to you.”

Salas also shared her gratitude to the ones who have made her journey possible. “I would like to first thank God, my parents Ruben and Yolanda Sahagun, my husband, Ryan, and the many friends that have supported me throughout my journey. Lastly, thank you to the CNMI community, who have always been my source of inspiration.”

© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




