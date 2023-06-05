US Coast Guard continues post-Mawar recovery efforts

Share











SANTA RITA, Guam—On June 1, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam crews, in collaboration with local partners, continue the effort to coordinate a swift response to maritime needs in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Dedicated law enforcement teams continue extensive patrols in the harbor area, ensuring the safety and security of these areas alongside the Port of Guam Police and local law enforcement.

Pollution responders are conducting regular harbor patrols to monitor existing and identify any new potential hazardous materials or pollution issues. Their commitment is evident in actively monitoring the cleanup operations on 19 commercial or private vessels identified as affected by the storm. These vessels may contain limited quantities of gasoline, diesel fuel, and hydraulic oil; however, they do not pose a hazard to navigation. Many vessels have already been addressed, and many owners contracted services to remove and restore their vessels.

Work is also underway to recapitalize the commercial dry dock, and tug affected in Guam. A U.S. Coast Guard member assessed the port and fuel facility on Rota. While there is no significant pollution, the fuel facility in Rota requires repairs before being able to transfer fuel, and that work is in progress.

During the underwater survey, crews located the 68-foot sailing vessel Pros near the F1 commercial pier in Apra Harbor. The vessel does not threaten navigation or pose a significant pollution risk, and responders informed the owner of its status.

Assessment teams aboard Station Apra Harbor response boats conducted comprehensive shoreline assessments on both the western and eastern shores of the island, covering an extensive area to ensure a thorough evaluation.

The USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215) crew has been actively restoring the Aids to Navigation constellation throughout Guam and the CNMI. They have completed repair work on most of the aids in Guam, including recent efforts to restore day boards and ranges at Ritidian and Agana Boat Basin.

A combined team, comprising members from Station Apra Harbor, Maritime Safety and Security Team Honolulu, and the Regional Dive Locker Pacific, used a remotely operated vehicle to locate Apra Harbor Buoy 3, which is sunk near its previous location. Its absence does not prevent commercial traffic from moving; a temporary buoy is on the station.

In addition, a team from Guam traveled to Rota on May 30 aboard an HC-130 Hercules airplane, forward deployed from Air Station Barbers Point, carrying out repairs on the Rota rear range light. The Hercules crews also provided essential supplies such as water and equipment to Rota and Guam.

Dedicated local crews and surge personnel who have arrived from off-island are working tirelessly to restore the facilities at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and its sub-units. Teams completed a comprehensive damage assessment, and repair efforts are underway to restore utilities and services fully.

“Our team, alongside our partners, has demonstrated exceptional professionalism and resilience in the face of adversity. I commend their unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our region. We are grateful for the support we have received from off-island, and we thank everyone for their patience as we work diligently to restore normalcy,” Capt. Nick Simmons, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam.

As part of the U.S. Coast Guard’s commitment to public safety, all three 154-foot Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters remain in Guam. Two are on standby for search and rescue operations and immediate response tasks as required.

“We remain fully committed to ensuring the well-being and safety of our members and their families,” said Simmons. “We are pleased to report that all members and families were accounted for within 24 hours of the storm passing. The needs of members and families affected by water and power shortages are being addressed, with many of our folks relocated to hotels. We’re hearing positive news each day about progress in restoring utilities. We are also working to address the challenge of our regular transfer season.”

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam is responsible for the safety, security, and protection of maritime interests within the Micronesia sub-region of Oceania. Committed to preserving life, property, and the environment, the team works closely with local partners to ensure the region’s residents’ well-being and the integrity of waterways. (USCG)