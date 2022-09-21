UOG, Bank of Hawai‘i plant 200 trees to prevent soil erosion

By
|
Posted on Sep 22 2022

Tag:
Share

The Bank of Hawai‘i Foundation presented a $10,000 donation to the University of Guam at a tree planting event on Aug. 20 at the Ugum watershed in Inalåhan. The funds will go toward the Guam Restoration of Watersheds initiative under the UOG Sea Grant program. (Contributed Photo)

More than 70 volunteers from the University of Guam and Bank of Hawai‘i teamed up last month to combat soil erosion and protect Guam’s watersheds. Led by the Guam Restoration of Watersheds initiative under the UOG Sea Grant program and in partnership with Guam Green Growth, the volunteers planted 200 trees at the Ugum restoration site in Inalåhan on Aug. 20.  

The BOH Foundation donated $10,000 to the GROW initiative through the UOG Endowment Foundation which made the planting of the 200 trees possible.   

“It is important for Bank of Hawai‘i to invest into the communities that have brought us to where we are today,” said BOH Foundation president Momi Akimseu. “So, in celebration of our 125th anniversary, we are investing and working with local community organizations – like the University of Guam’s [GROW initiative] – to plant trees to restore and protect the natural resources and beauty of our island homes.”  

Volunteers from the University of Guam and Bank of Hawai’i planted 200 trees on Aug. 20 at the Ugum watershed in Inalåhan. The trees were funded by a $10,000 donation from the BOH Foundation. (Contributed Photo)

The newly planted trees will help prevent accelerated land erosion and subsequent sedimentation on downstream coral reefs caused by poor land use practices. 

“We’re really happy to have the support of Bank of Hawai‘i to plant these very special trees, which will go a long way to creating and reforesting this area,” said Austin Shelton, director of UOG Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant.  

The GROW team will fertilize the trees quarterly and do site maintenance visits to control any competing weeds or invasive species. Additionally, each tree is connected to GPS tracking so volunteers can track the trees’ progress over the years and see their lasting contribution.  

For more information about the GROW initiative, contact Kyle Mandapat at (671) 735-5631 or mandapatk@triton.uog.edu. 

For any companies or individuals interested in donating to support the University of Guam, please contact the University of Guam Endowment Foundation at (671) 735-2957 or info@uogendowment.org, or visit give.uog.edu for more information. (PR)

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Museum
0

UOG to host community night at the Guam Museum   

Posted On Sep 22 2022
, By
UOG
0

Center for future entrepreneurs unveiled at UOG

Posted On Sep 20 2022
, By
UOG
0

UOG’s Political Science Student Association to host senatorial forum

Posted On Sep 20 2022
, By
UOG
0

UOG chief human resources officer officially fills role

Posted On Sep 15 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of confidence in the efforts the government is making to jumpstart the CNMI’s tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 22, 2022, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s N
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:13 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune