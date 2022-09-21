UOG, Bank of Hawai‘i plant 200 trees to prevent soil erosion

Share











More than 70 volunteers from the University of Guam and Bank of Hawai‘i teamed up last month to combat soil erosion and protect Guam’s watersheds. Led by the Guam Restoration of Watersheds initiative under the UOG Sea Grant program and in partnership with Guam Green Growth, the volunteers planted 200 trees at the Ugum restoration site in Inalåhan on Aug. 20.

The BOH Foundation donated $10,000 to the GROW initiative through the UOG Endowment Foundation which made the planting of the 200 trees possible.

“It is important for Bank of Hawai‘i to invest into the communities that have brought us to where we are today,” said BOH Foundation president Momi Akimseu. “So, in celebration of our 125th anniversary, we are investing and working with local community organizations – like the University of Guam’s [GROW initiative] – to plant trees to restore and protect the natural resources and beauty of our island homes.”

The newly planted trees will help prevent accelerated land erosion and subsequent sedimentation on downstream coral reefs caused by poor land use practices.

“We’re really happy to have the support of Bank of Hawai‘i to plant these very special trees, which will go a long way to creating and reforesting this area,” said Austin Shelton, director of UOG Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant.

The GROW team will fertilize the trees quarterly and do site maintenance visits to control any competing weeds or invasive species. Additionally, each tree is connected to GPS tracking so volunteers can track the trees’ progress over the years and see their lasting contribution.

For more information about the GROW initiative, contact Kyle Mandapat at (671) 735-5631 or mandapatk@triton.uog.edu.

For any companies or individuals interested in donating to support the University of Guam, please contact the University of Guam Endowment Foundation at (671) 735-2957 or info@uogendowment.org, or visit give.uog.edu for more information. (PR)