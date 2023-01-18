UOG Press seeking works from young creatives for special youth publication

Posted on Jan 19 2023
The University of Guam Press is seeking works from young creatives, including poetry, short stories, creative essays, photographs, art, and music, for a special youth publication. 

UOG Press would like to encourage youth to create art that shares the stories and visions most important to them. 

The Press will host a series of creative writing and creative arts workshops in support of this aim. 

“We want our youth to have the opportunity to become published artists. They’ll be able to see their work on the page, alongside other creatives, and they can take pride in sharing it with family and friends,” said Kiana Brown, project manager for the Youth Empowerment Initiatives at UOG Press. 

Writers and artists must be between the ages of 5 and 18 years old to submit. Only original works will be accepted. 

Writers may submit up to 10 pages of work while photographers and artists may submit up to five photographs or art pieces. 

Submissions must be emailed to uogpress@triton.uog.edu no later than Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. 

Additional guidelines can be found on www.uog.edu/uogpress/youth-call-for-submissions. 

The workshop series and culminating youth publication are funded by the Governor of Guam’s Education Assistance and Youth Empowerment Grant. 

Under the grant, the Press has begun a series of projects aimed at fostering cultural literacy and creative expression in Guam’s youth. 

To stay updated on all YEG initiatives and community events, follow UOG Press on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @uogpress, or sign up for their newsletters at uogpress.com. 

About UOG Press
The University of Guam Press publishes an array of academic and literary books and journals with a specific focus on the unique history, environment, peoples, cultures, and languages of the islands that make up the Western Pacific region. Learn more about their services and publications at uogpress.com. (UOG)

