COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 19, 2023

Youth Congress session is postponed

The 1st Day, 11th Regular Session of the 18th CNMI Youth Congress scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2022, has been postponed and moved to Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 11am in the House of Representatives chamber.

SHEFA reminders

The Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program, or SHEFA, is reminding all interested applicants—new, ongoing, and returning beneficiaries—that the deadline to submit application and supporting documents is on Feb. 28, 2023.

Apply online at www.saipanshefa.com. Create your student profile and submit your application! Here you will have instant access to the status of your application once your application package is submitted.

You must have all the required documents ready to upload in order for your application submission to go through. (PR)