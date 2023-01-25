UOG Sea Grant, Guahan Sustainable Culture to offer off-grid aquaculture workshop

By
|
Posted on Jan 26 2023
From left, UOG Sea Grant aquaculture specialist David Crisostomo, Guåhan Sustainable Culture president Michelle Crisostomo, and GSC vice president Marlyn Oberiano feed the tilapia fish stock in the GSC aquaculture tank. UOG SG and GSC will hold a workshop on aquaculture on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Sagan Kotturan CHamoru in Tamuning. (UOG)

The University of Guam Sea Grant and Guåhan Sustainable Culture will hold a half-day aquaculture workshop and food demonstration from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Sagan Kotturan CHamoru (SKC) in Tamuning.

Participants will learn about operating and managing a basic aquaculture set-up and running an off-grid system.

UOG Sea Grant aquaculture specialist David Crisostomo will facilitate the workshop and the hands-on fish harvesting demonstration with the participants.

GSC’s system inside the SKC compound fully operates on solar energy.

“We run off on just a 100-watt air pump and that is enough to operate the entire system. It’s low-energy, and fairly low maintenance. We can produce about 400 lbs. of fish per year if it is stocked up to the maximum density,” Crisostomo said.

Local company Generation Renewable Inc. will show what is needed to implement this in a home, said GSC President Michelle Crisostomo.

Hyatt executive chef Mirko Agostini will also conduct a food demonstration using the tilapia harvested from the aquaculture system.

“The Hyatt has been really excited to be involved in sustainability and in our projects, and so we want to bring them in. Chef Mirko, the executive chef at the Hyatt, has offered to do a cooking demonstration with the tilapia. That will be exciting,” Crisostomo said.

Through UOG Sea Grant’s funding and technical support, several recirculating aquaculture systems or RAS have been distributed to nonprofits and other community partners. UOG Sea Grant provided basic infrastructure support, workforce development, training, or workshops.

UOG Sea Grant plans to expand the program to other groups with the aim to revitalize the aquaculture industry in Guam.

There will be a $20 registration fee to cover lunch and other costs. Register online at: https://bit.ly/3GYBhH4. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

