Nominations being accepted for Palulap Award at UOG

The photo of the Palulap Color medallion that will be awarded to a a member of the Guam community that best represents the fundamental academic principles of the University of Guam. (UOG)

The Faculty Senate of the University of Guam is accepting nominations for the Palulap Medallion Award.

The Palulap Award is presented to a member of the Guam community who has made extraordinary contributions to the protection and promotion of academic freedom, institutional integrity, institutional and individual autonomy, and shared academic governance—the fundamental academic principles of the University of Guam.

The awardee will receive a plaque and a medallion engraved with the legendary Micronesian navigator Palulap, representing wisdom and leadership, and symbols of Micronesian celestial navigation, including a sailing vessel, guiding stars, and land.

Nominations are solicited annually, although the award is only granted when a nominee unequivocally meets the award criteria. Nominations may be made posthumously as well.

The deadline to submit nominations is at 5pm, Feb. 15, 2023.

To make a nomination and for more information, visit www.uog.edu/faculty-senate/palulap-award or email msantos@triton.uog.edu. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

