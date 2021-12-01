UPDATE: Arago remains will arrive tomorrow

Share











The Philippine Honorary Consulate-CNMI and the Philippine Consulate General-Agana join the Arago family in informing the CNMI community that the remains of the late honorary consul Glicerio “Eli” Arago will arrive tomorrow, Thursday, De. 2, 2021, at 11 am.

There will be a short arrival honors/program “Welcoming +him Home to Saipan” at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport. This will be followed by a convoy with routes passing by the Philippine Honorary Consulate Support Office in Susupe and at TanHoldings Corp. (JP Center) before proceeding to the Borja Funeral Homes.

Arago’s kababayans and friends are welcome to attend the arrival ceremony.

Further details will be provided soon.