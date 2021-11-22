UPDATE: PCG-Agaña, PH honorary consulate-CNMI join Arago family in prayers

The Philippine Consulate General Agaña, Guam and the Philippine Honorary Consulate for the CNMI join the Arago family in ardently asking friends, colleagues, the Filipino community and the entire CNMI community to continuously pray for honorary Philippine consul Glicerio “Eli” Arago.

“Our dear honorary consul has been moved to the intensive care unit of Guam Regional Medical City on Sunday afternoon,” said the Philippine Honorary Consulate-CNMI in a statement this afternoon. “In this difficult moment, our prayers continue to be heard. We are truly grateful for the love and immense support his friends, colleagues and everyone in our community have shown.”

Mass of special intensions are offered daily at 6am and on Sundays at 9am at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral and 6am at Kristo Rai Parish. (PR)

 

