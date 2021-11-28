UPDATE: PSS Schools’ Reopening

We are looking forward to welcoming your child back on campus. As eager as we are to open our classrooms, we know that here is still some apprehension about returning to classes face-to-face. We are fully aware that COVID is here and information changes daily. To help alleviate concerns regarding the recent increases of positive cases in the community, and to ensure that we continue to provide the safest possible learning environment, below is the updated reopening plan.

Reopening based on screening/testing schedule

PSS will reopen schools based on their scheduled COVID-19 screening/testing dates. Schools that are not scheduled for screening/testing on Monday, Nov. 29,2021, will continue with remote online learning until their scheduled date.

 

Nov. 29, 2021:

San Vicente Elementary School

Marianas High School

Dr. Rita H. Inos Junior Senior High School

 

Nov. 30, 2021:

Saipan Southern High School (Cohort 1)

Da’ok Academy

Kagman High School (Cohort 1)

Dandan Middle school (Cohort 1)

Tinian Elementary School

Sinapalo Elementary School

 

Dec. 1, 2021:

Kagman High School (Cohort 2)

William S. Reyes Elementary School

Dandan Middle School (Cohort 2)

Saipan Southern High School (Cohort 2)

Tinian Junior Senior High School

 

Dec. 2, 2021:

Garapan Elementary School

Oleai Elementary School

 

Dec. 3, 2021:

Tanapag Middle School (Cohort 2)

Francisco M. Sablan Middle  School (Cohort 2)

GTC Elementary School

 

Dec. 6, 2021:

Kagman Elementary School

Koblerville Elementary School

 

Dec. 7, 2021:

Tanapag Middle School (Cohort 1)

Francisco M. Sablan Middle (Cohort 1)

 

Dec. 9, 2021

Hopwood Middle School (AM & PM Cohort 1)

Chacha Oceanview Middle School (Cohort 1)

Dec. 10, 2021

Hopwood Middle School (AM & PM Cohort 2)

Chacha Oceanview Middle School (Cohort 2)

Screening/Testing Mandate Enforcement

On Aug. 17, 2021, Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada released a memo mandating quarterly screening/testing in all schools. In light of the increase in positive cases in our community, CNMI PSS will be enforcing the mandated COVID-19 Screening/Testing before the resumption of the face-to-face instruction.  In partnership with the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Health Corp., the screening/testing schedule shared above will be made available to all staff students.

Parents should register their child to get screened/tested for COVID-19 at https://covidtesting.chcc.health . The school code to register for school-based screening/testing will be SBT6700. This code is strictly for students and staff registration.

Once again, we ask that you registered online ahead of your child’s scheduled screening/testing date. Parents who previously registered for 2nd quarter screening/testing will automatically be registered and do not need to register again (an updated confirmation will be emailed).

If you need assistance to do so, contact your child’s school. (PSS)

