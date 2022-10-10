US CODEL tours Tinian

Share











Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) disclosed over the weekend that three members of a U.S. Congressional Delegation visited Tinian Tuesday last week.

Sablan, in his e-kilili newsletter, also reminded those in public service with school loans for 10 years or more that they can receive a temporary loan forgiveness waiver through President Joe Biden administration’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness program until Oct. 31, 2022.

He said the visiting members of the Congressional Delegation were led by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida), who chairs the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs.

Also with the delegation were Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawaii) and Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa).

The delegate said he was on Tinian to greet his colleagues and join them on a tour of the Air Force divert airfield, North Field, and the Tinian Harbor.

The tour was joined by Joint Region Marianas commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson and members of the Tinian leadership.

“I thank the CODEL for their visit, project oversight, and for listening to the concerns of our local officials,” Sablan said.

With respect to the school loans, the delegate said the waiver gives borrowers—teachers, school staff, nurses, members of the military, and other employees of a federal, state, territorial, or local government agency—credit for past periods of repayment on federal student loans, even loans that previously did not qualify for PSLF (Federal Family Education Loans, Federal Perkins Loans, Federally Insured Student Loans, National Defense Student Loans, and other types of federal loans that are not direct loans)—as long as the borrower consolidates them into a federal direct loan.

He said the waiver also counts past late and partial payments and certain periods of forbearance toward the PSLF credit.