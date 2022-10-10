Former IBM head to lead IT&E’s IT team

Share











IT&E announced yesterday the addition of Rina Marie Guzman to its team as IT director for Guam and CNMI. Guzman has a total of 16 years of experience in the technology industry in the Philippines and the Asia Pacific region, most recently as board director and transformation leader–customer experience of Cisco Philippines.

“We are excited to announce Rina’s appointment to lead our IT department. She has a stellar record in the technology industry in the region and brings a forward-thinking mindset as an accomplished transformation leader and strategic program manager. The entire company is eager to support her as she leads her team to greater success,” said Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E.

During her three years at Cisco, Guzman also served as program manager for Governance and Transformation advisory. Previously, Guzman served as country chief information officer and business design consultant for IBM, Asia Pacific for three years.

A champion of women’s leadership development, Guzman held various positions at Intel from 2006 to 2014, where she was the first Filipino and female technologist, as well as the first female and senior technical leader on the company’s senior management team. She holds two invention disclosure submissions in the Intel Patent Office.

For a short time, she led a newly formed division to support digital transformation at the Bank of the Philippine Islands as division head and business technology leader (vice president).

In addition to her corporate positions, Guzman has held leadership positions in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations engineering community, including past board chairman for Young Engineers ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organizations, country representative for the Philippines, and external affairs director. She is also the first Filipino awardee in the ASEAN Engineer Register.

Guzman is author of Set Me Ablaze, an inspirational guide for young professionals navigating their career journey.

Guzman holds a bachelor’s degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of the Philippines – Diliman and Project Management Professional certification, among other certifications. (IT&E)