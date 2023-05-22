US House Appropriations Subcommittee OKs $4.5M for five community projects

Share











The U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Subcommittee included on Wednesday in its fiscal year 2024 spending bill all five community projects for the CNMI worth $4.5 million as requested by Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP).

Sablan disclosed in his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend that three projects are for the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., and one each for the Department of Corrections, and the Department of Public Lands.

For CHCC, the projects are $1 million for acquiring an MRI machine, $1 million for a medical supplies warehouse, and $500,000 for Phase 3 of the solar photovoltaic project.

For DOC, $1 million is for the installation of a solar photovoltaic system.

For DPL, $1 million will help develop infrastructure for the As Gonno homestead project.

The bill now heads to the full Appropriations Committee.