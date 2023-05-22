BOG temporarily closes Guam, NMI branches due to Mawar

Share











Bank of Guam announced yesterday the temporary closure of its branches in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands due to approaching Typhoon Mawar.

Effective Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the Bank of Guam headquarters, along with all Guam and CNMI branches, will be closed. The Familia Contact Center will also close at 12am today, May 23, until Condition of Readiness 4 is declared in Guam and it’s safe to reopen.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers, employees, and the community are of utmost importance to us, and we are taking proactive measures to ensure everyone’s safety. Our network of ATMs will remain operable during the closure and as always, customers can continue to count on our online, mobile, and voice banking services,” said Joaquin P. L.G. Cook, the bank’s president and chief executive officer.

Bank of Guam will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates via its website and social media channels regarding the reopening of its branches. In the meantime, customers are advised to stay informed about Typhoon Mawar through official government channels, local news outlets, and weather advisories. (BOG)