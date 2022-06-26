US House subcommittee allots $18.4M for seven NMI transportation projects

Posted on Jun 27 2022

Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan

The U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development included seven transportation projects totaling $18.4 million for the Marianas that Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) requested in its fiscal year 2023 spending bill.

Sablan said in his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend that the subcommittee approved Thursday a spending legislation that includes $10 million for the Department of Public Works for four road projects and $8.4 million for the Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority for three transit projects.

He said the four DPW road projects are $2 million for the Rota Route 10 Drainage Improvements and Road Overlay, $2 million for the Tinian Route 205 Road and Drainage Improvements, $2 million for the Saipan Route 302 Improvements, and $4 million for the Saipan Route 36 Phase 1 Construction.

The three OTA projects are $4.5 million for 187 bus stop shelters along the Saipan Public Transit Fixed Route, $3 million for a covered bus parking facility, and $900,000 for bus transfer stations at Northern Marianas College, Paseo de Marianas in Garapan and Kagman.

Sablan said the spending bill now goes to the full Appropriations Committee for approval.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

