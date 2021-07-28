USCG commandant attends joint legislative meeting

By
|
Posted on Jul 29 2021

Tag:
Share

U.S. Coast Guard commandant Adm. Karl L. Schultz and other USCG officials join members of the 22nd CNMI Legislature in a group photo during yesterday’s joint legislative meeting at the House of Representatives chamber. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

U.S. Coast Guard commandant Adm. Karl L. Schultz visited the Legislature yesterday with his military aide, Lt. Commander Christine Torres Igisomar, who is the highest-ranking Chamorro woman in the U.S. Coast Guard’s history.

At a joint legislative meeting held in the House of Representatives chamber, House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez and Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider presented Schultz with a House joint resolution that honors and commends the U.S. Coast Guardsmen that have served the CNMI under Schultz’s leadership.

Villagomez and Hofschneider also presented gifts to Schultz, Igisomar, and other USCS officials.

Schultz, who took over as the 26th commandant of the USCG on June 1, 2018, also gave commemorative gifts to Villagomez and Hofschneider.

In his speech, Schultz offered condolences on the CNMI’s recent loss of Rep. Ivan A. Blanco and assured that when disaster strikes, the USCG will be here to help. For example, after Super Typhoon Yutu hit the CNMI in October 2018, the USCG’s C-130 aircraft were the first ones to arrive in the region, he said, and the Coast Guard cleared the main ship channel so that large ships could enter with much-needed relief supplies.

He said Coast Guard members also supported the “Temporary Emergency Tent and Roof Installation” team, identifying homes that needed new roofs and ensuring they had temporary tarps in place.

He said they will continue to conduct patrols within the Exclusive Economic Zone, as well as check on those who inhabit the remote Northern Islands.

Hofschneider said the CNMI is grateful to the USCG for many years of protection and security the borders, protecting the coastal environment, and ensuring the Commonwealth’s overall safety.

“We stand ready to do our part in protecting the liberties and freedoms of this great country and our Commonwealth,” the Senate president said.

Villagomez said it’s an honor to present a small token of their appreciation for Schultz’s service to the CNMI. “With his leadership, we have CNMI residents, sons and daughters of our own…serving under his leadership,” Villagomez said.

Schultz said he is in the region with the USCG’s 14th District Commander, Rear Adm. Matt Sibley, to visit Coast Guard units, talk to personnel, and learn about the environments in which they work, and meet those partners with whom they engage.

“Earlier today we toured Saipan. What a beautiful island,” he said.

Upon their arrival on the island Tuesday night, Igisomar’s mother hosted a dinner travel party, as well as the families of five recent high school graduates who are in preparatory training to attend the USCG Academy in the U.S. mainland.

Schultz said currently they have 17 active duty Coast Guard members from the CNMI and that nearly 20% of them hail from the Hofschneider family. He said Lt. Freddy Hofschneider is currently the commanding officer of Coast Guard cutter Maui, a 110-foot patrol boat, supporting 5th Fleet Operations near Manama, Bahrain.

“That’s a big responsibility,” he said.

Schultz said the Federal Asian Pacific American Council recently awarded an islander, Chief Petty Officer Richard Hofschneider, with the 2021 Uniformed Services Award.

“That’s a big deal as it’s a federal award, not a service award,” he said.

Schultz is amazed at this region’s support to USCG, demonstrated by the “bright and talented young Chamorros and Carolinians” joining the service.

He said it would appear that his aide, Igisomar, is related to most of them.

“The Coast Guard is truly a family business and strengthening those family ties with CNMI will surely prove mutually beneficial,” he said.

Today, Thursday, Schultz will be in Guam to commission three new fast response cutters, Myrtle Hazard, Oliver Henry, and the Frederick Hatch. He said these assets will help amplify their desire and commitment to advance maritime security, marine safety, and environmental stewardship through collaboration.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

USCG suspends search for 2 overdue mariners off Guam

Posted On Jul 29 2021
, By
0

USCG official talks of opportunities with TTT Rota members

Posted On May 18 2021
, By
0

USCG cutter joins search for missing mariner off Guam

Posted On Feb 04 2021
, By
0

USCG joins search for missing mariners off Kiribati

Posted On Oct 13 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Supporting environmental projects through MINA’s Green Gala

Posted On Jul 29 2021

Plastic bag fee bill advances; $1 proposed fee cut to 10 cents

Posted On Jul 22 2021
UOG

UOG Sea Grant is awarded $250K to support watershed restoration and outreach efforts

Posted On Jul 22 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 7-28, 2021

Posted On Jul 28 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 26, 2021

Posted On Jul 26 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2021

Posted On Jul 21 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 29, 2021, 11:19 AM
Mostly cloudy with showers
Mostly cloudy with showers
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:59 AM
sunset: 6:48 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune