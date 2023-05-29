USCG opens Guam port as part of recovery operations

Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia, and Capt. Michael Luckett, commanding officer of Naval Base Guam, discuss action items in inner Apra Harbor and prepare to welcome the 154-foot Fast Response Cutters back to Guam as they continue recovery operations in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas on May 28, 2023. (U.S. COAST GUARD/CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER SARA MUIR)

SANTA RITA, Guam— The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the commercial maritime Port for Guam, opened the Port of Guam at 10:30am on Sunday, May 28, 2023, to all commercial and cargo traffic.

“This significant milestone marks a crucial step in the recovery process following the impact of Typhoon Mawar,” said Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam. “I would like to thank all the crews, partners, and families as we continue our deliberate effort to reconstitute our operations. We’ve come a long way in a short period resuming port activities and our Joint Rescue Sub-Center watch.”

The first three ships to arrive at the Port of Guam were the U.S. Coast Guard FM/SG 154-foot Sentinel Class Fast Response cutters returning from Yap in the Federated States of Micronesia, demonstrating the Service’s commitment to the region and restoring essential services.

Additionally, the Matson cargo ship Maunawili arrived escorted by U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor small boat crews, carrying much-needed groceries to support the community. Additional vessels with fuel and liquefied propane gas will follow in the coming days.

U.S. Coast Guard personnel deploy additional resources to Rota on a C-130 aircraft. (OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR)

A combined team consisting of personnel from U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor, U.S. Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker Pacific, Maritime Safety and Security Team Honolulu, members of USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215) and U.S. Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 whose participation was coordinated by the Navy Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer from the Navy Reserve Defense Support to Civil Authorities, Detachment Hawaii, has been working diligently. Their efforts have successfully relocated Outer Apra Harbor Buoy No. 2 from the middle of the entrance channel, ensuring safe passage for incoming traffic on May 27. In addition, they conducted underwater surveys of transit channels and piers to identify and remove any obstructions. Work continues to restore services at the unit fully.

“Our thanks to the U.S. Marines from Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 16, who cleared all the fallen trees from around the U.S. Coast Guard property Saturday, and a shout out to the crew of USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215) and our engineering who continue to restore our facilities and get things working,” said Simmons.

Pollution response teams are actively assessing vessels in Guam’s marinas for potential pollution and addressing any sunken vessels.

“We are collaborating closely with our port partners as they evaluate their facilities and piers, working towards [sic] resuming their operations,” said Simmons. “The Port of Guam issued a statement providing updates on cargo operations and ongoing restoration efforts, and we are working to support those efforts while ensuring safety and regulatory compliance.”

Furthermore, U.S. Coast Guard FM/SG is preparing a pollution responder to attend Rota for damage and pollution assessments. This collaborative effort involves working closely with the Department of Public Safety and the Mobil fuel facility to address any environmental concerns.

As the recovery and reconstitution efforts continue, the U.S. Coast Guard and first responders remind the public to prioritize water safety. While the restoration process progresses, there are still potential hazards in the water, including debris and unpredictable currents. The U.S. Coast Guard strongly advises individuals to exercise caution and adhere to all safety guidelines while refraining from unnecessary water activities, allowing our responders to focus on the full restoration of services.

“The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam team extends our deepest gratitude to the community for their resilience and cooperation throughout this challenging period,” said Simmons. “We will continue to provide updates as progress is made, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by Typhoon Mawar in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.”

The team will provide further updates as more information becomes available and continue to coordinate with the Joint Information Center. The JIC can be reached at Information Center at +1 (671) 478-0208/09/10, and updates are posted to https://ghs.guam.gov.

DAVID GRAHAM and SARA MUIR, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam  

