USCIS Guam Field Office closes for a week

BARRIGADA, Guam—U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Guam Field Office closed for in-person services last Friday, Aug. 21, at noon. Officers continue to work from home, and emergency services are available.

The closure is in line with an executive order issued by Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). She called for a one-week closure to start at noon on Friday. The order is in place through Friday, Aug. 28.

Those who have an appointment for an interview will be rescheduled automatically. They, and those with biometrics appointments, will receive new appointment notices through the mail. Those who scheduled an appointment through InfoPass must make a new appointment at uscis.gov. Officers will provide limited availability for emergency services. For this, call the USCIS Contact Center at 1-800-375-5283.

For updates on closures, check https://www.uscis.gov/about-us/uscis-office-closings or call the USCIS Contact Center before traveling. (USCIS)