USCIS updates employers on CW-1 Visa ‘touchback’ rule

By
|
Posted on Jun 01 2022

Tag:
Share

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) participates in the May 2022 general membership meeting of the Society for Human Resources Management at the Hyatt Regency Saipan’s Grand Ballroom last week. (BEA CABRERA)

Mark Graham of U.S. Customs and Immigration recently updated CNMI employers on the CW-1 touchback rule at the general membership meeting of the Society for Human Resources Management last week at the Hyatt Regency Saipan’s Grand Ballroom in Garapan.

Graham reiterated the amended rules released in August 2020, where USCIS modified its policy on implementing the requirement that non-immigrant workers must leave the United States for at least 30 days after two renewals of their CNMI-Only Transitional Worker (CW-1) visa classification.

“This will apply on petitions that were approved on or before June 18, 2020…as they are considered a consecutive petition validity period. …A petition approved for consular processing will also be considered a consecutive petition validity period if there is not at least a one-day gap between the ending validity date of the preceding petition and the starting validity date of the petition requesting consular processing,” he said.

“If a CW-1 worker had been approved through Sept. 20, 2022, a subsequent consular processing must be requested and approved for a start date on or after Oct. 2,2022, to be considered non-consecutive,” he added.

According to the USCIS website, USCIS used to count all consecutive petition validity periods, even those approved prior to June 18, 2020, and that the amendment was due to COVID-19 concerns to help minimize “potential travel disruptions and delays” on the workers’ part that will impact their employers, CNMI businesses, and the economy.

As Graham explained, a foreign worker must exit the CNMI and complete the required touchback under the following conditions:

-If the initial petition validity is from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30,2021, second petition validity is from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, and third petition validity is from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, then the worker must depart for at least 30 days after Sept. 30, 2023, before new CW-1 petition is filed.

-If the initial petition validity is from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, second petition validity is from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022 (change of employer with one year and nine-month extension of stay), and third petition validity is from July 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022 (six-month validity), then the worker must depart for at least 30 days after Dec. 31, 2022, before new CW-1 petition is filed.

-If the initial petition validity is from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, second petition validity is from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, and third petition validity is from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023, then the third petition was non-consecutive, so the worker is eligible for two more consecutive petition validity periods before temporary departure is required.

-If the initial petition is from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30,2021, second petition validity is from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, and third petition validity is from Oct. 2, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023 (with consular processing), then the third petition was non-consecutive and the worker is eligible for two more consecutive petition validity periods before temporary departure is required.

According to Graham, a beneficiary may not be granted a CW-1 status beyond three consecutive petition validity period, “unless the beneficiary has departed and remained outside of the United States for a continuous period of at least 30 days after the expiration of the third consecutive petition validity period and before the filing of any new petition on behalf of the beneficiary.”

“This requirement does not apply to CW-1 long term workers who were admitted to the CNMI or otherwise granted status as a CW-1 worker during fiscal year 2015 and during each fiscal years 2016 through 2018,” he added.

Graham said that if there are multiple beneficiaries on the same petition that have been granted CW-1 status for a different number of consecutive petition validity periods, USCIS will consider the petition individually and subject to partial approval. “The temporary departure requirement will apply no matter how much time was granted to any of the three previously approved petitions.”

He added that the temporary departure requirement does not officially apply to CW-2 dependents. “This is a temporary departure required of the worker himself, so it does not apply to the CW-2 dependent. However, that dependent with CW-2 status generally expires on the same day as the CW-1 status expires and can be extended if the CW-1 status is extended as well. In a way, a CW-2 dependent is impacted by the temporary departure requirement…so it technically applies as they are very tied together.”

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP), who participated in the meeting via video call, also gave an update on the current status of H.R. 560 or the Northern Mariana Islands Legal Residents Relief Act of 2021, a bill he introduced in the U.S. Congress on January 28, 2021.

He said the bill has some bipartisan support as the substance was reasonable and should not affect migration into the United States. He added that some Republicans were open to an expedited procedure for passing the bill, and that he is continuously working on it.

H.R. 560 is a path for qualified individuals that have been lawfully present in the CNMI on certain dates and have continually and lawfully resided in the CNMI from Nov. 28, 2009, through June 25, 2019. This bill will allow eligible individuals to obtain Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands resident status, provides a path for holders of such status to U.S. permanent resident status, and will allow eligible CNMI-only transitional workers to receive government relief or assistance in connection with a declared emergency.

Bea Cabrera | Correspondent
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.

Related Posts

USCIS
0

USCIS extends flexibility for responding to requests

Posted On Apr 01 2022
, By
USCIS
0

USCIS sets policies to better protect abused, neglected, abandoned immigrant children  

Posted On Mar 10 2022
, By
us courthouse
0

Court grants dismissal of case vs USCIS over processing delay

Posted On Mar 03 2022
, By
USCIS
0

USCIS urges those wishing to adjust their status to apply to change underlying basis

Posted On Mar 03 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 the lowest and 5 the highest, how would you rate the CNMI’s preparedness to host the 2022 Pacific Mini Games?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 24, 2022

Posted On May 24 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 20, 2022

Posted On May 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 1, 2022, 11:20 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 3 m/s N
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune