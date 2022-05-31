Fuel Adjustment Charge remains the same for month of June

Share











The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. announced yesterday that the Fuel Adjustment Charge remains at $0.36225 per kilowatt-hour for the month of June.

Although there has been an increase in the Mean of Platts Singapore monthly pricing from May 2022 to June 2022 as notified by Mobil Oil Mariana Islands, Inc., the increase did not equal or exceed a 4.5% differential of the average per gallon cost of fuel.

The FAC is one of two components that make up the CUC electric kWh rate, which is used to purchase fuel. The second component is the CUC base rate, which is used to fund operations, projects, and debt service. This base rate has not been increased since April 17, 2014.

CUC is required, pursuant to an order previously issued by the Commonwealth Public Utilities Commission, to adjust (up or down) the FAC pass-through rate when the Mean of Platts Singapore monthly pricing equals or exceeds a 4.5% differential of the average per gallon cost of fuel used in the calculation of the current FAC rate. (CUC)