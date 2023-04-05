USCIS updates guidance on administrative naturalization ceremony venues

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is issuing policy guidance in the USCIS Policy Manual to clarify the types of venues USCIS may use for administrative naturalization ceremonies.

This clarifying guidance is part of USCIS efforts to educate the public and those seeking to donate venue spaces, and to provide more transparency on how to partner with USCIS on naturalization ceremonies. USCIS has a long-standing goal of promoting public understanding of the naturalization process and welcomes facility donations from public and private entities in line with our Policy Manual guidance and corresponding federal regulations.

This update, contained in Volume 12 of the Policy Manual, is effective immediately, and includes the following:

• Clarifies the process for potential donors of facilities to submit an offer to donate the use of facilities.

• Eliminates the requirement for a donor to complete and submit an Offer of Gift from Non-Governmental Sources (Form G-1194).

• Explains the internal USCIS process for review and approval and simplifies the process for organizations to submit offers to donate the use of facilities on multiple dates.

• Clarifies the many types of venues where USCIS may hold ceremonies by providing a non-exhaustive list of commonly used locations and the considerations for accepting the donation of the facilities.

This update, contained in Volume 12 of the Policy Manual, is effective immediately. (USCIS)

