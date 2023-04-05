Pepoy’s introduces Sunday lunch buffet

Share











Every Sunday is like a fiesta at Pepoy’s Cafe & Restaurant as the Chalan Kanoa restaurant has introduced a Filipino-themed lunch buffet.

It’s the first time the restaurant is offering a smorgasbord setup and owner Marilou Malasarte said she did so to give the community an affordable way to enjoy an eat-all-you-can buffet.

“I decided to have a Sunday buffet so that our community has an option to eat a variety of food at such an affordable price. Pepoy’s started its Sunday buffet last April 2. We actually had been doing buffets ever since, but only for private gatherings and special occasions,” she said.

The centerpiece of every Filipino buffet is roasted pig and Malasarte said Pepoy’s Pinoy Sunday buffet wouldn’t be complete if lechon isn’t part of the spread.

Aside from the crunchy-on-outside-juicy-in-inside goodness of the suckling pig, Pepoy’s Sunday buffet main entrees usually include bestsellers like steamed fish, baked shrimp, stir-fried crab, roasted ribs, fried chicken, pancit, and vegetable chop suey. Their desserts are also nothing to sneeze at as puto, kutsinta, suman, buchi, and fruits are served. Appetizers are soups like egg corn soup and Caesar salad. The $20 buffet also comes with free iced tea and coffee.

Pepoy’s Filipino-themed lunch buffet can accommodate up to 90 hungry customers and is from 11am up to 2pm.

Asked what makes Pepoy’s Sunday brunch different from other eat-all-you-can offerings on the island, Malasarte said her restaurant only offers the best quality dishes and their customer service is unmatched.

“Aside from our affordable price, I would say our friendly services, welcoming staff, and open accommodation to all walks of life is what makes Pepoy’s thrive in the restaurant business. Our staff are not only trained how to serve but also to be respectful and kind to our clients. We’ve welcomed churchgoers from every religion, office employees and construction workers, staff from the medical field, and people of different organizations and different ethnicities and eventually they’ve all become our regular customers,” she said.

Malasarte added that the debut of their Sunday buffet last April 2 was an unexpected surprise as they were extra busy and the restaurant was jam packed with customers.

“The recent Sunday buffet had a great turnout. The number of customers exceeded our expectations and we are so grateful. Pepoy’s is open for everyone and so please try our Sunday buffet.”

Pepoy’s Cafe & Restaurant is located in Chalan Kanoa across the intersection leading to the U.S. Post Office. For reservations or for more information, call 483-8895 and 234-8894 or go to their Facebook page.