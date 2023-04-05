Pepoy’s introduces Sunday lunch buffet

By
|
Posted on Apr 06 2023
Share

Pepoy’s Cafe & Restaurant is located in Chalan Kanoa across the intersection leading to the U.S. Post Office. (MARK RABAGO)

Every Sunday is like a fiesta at Pepoy’s Cafe & Restaurant as the Chalan Kanoa restaurant has introduced a Filipino-themed lunch buffet.

It’s the first time the restaurant is offering a smorgasbord setup and owner Marilou Malasarte said she did so to give the community an affordable way to enjoy an eat-all-you-can buffet.

“I decided to have a Sunday buffet so that our community has an option to eat a variety of food at such an affordable price. Pepoy’s started its Sunday buffet last April 2. We actually had been doing buffets ever since, but only for private gatherings and special occasions,” she said.

The centerpiece of every Filipino buffet is roasted pig and Malasarte said Pepoy’s Pinoy Sunday buffet wouldn’t be complete if lechon isn’t part of the spread.

Aside from the crunchy-on-outside-juicy-in-inside goodness of the suckling pig, Pepoy’s Sunday buffet main entrees usually include bestsellers like steamed fish, baked shrimp, stir-fried crab, roasted ribs, fried chicken, pancit, and vegetable chop suey. Their desserts are also nothing to sneeze at as puto, kutsinta, suman, buchi, and fruits are served. Appetizers are soups like egg corn soup and Caesar salad. The $20 buffet also  comes with free iced tea and coffee.

Pepoy’s Filipino-themed lunch buffet can accommodate up to 90 hungry customers and is from 11am up to 2pm.

Asked what makes Pepoy’s Sunday brunch different from other eat-all-you-can offerings on the island, Malasarte said her restaurant only offers the best quality dishes and their customer service is unmatched.

Pepoy’s Filipino-themed lunch buffet can accommodate up to 90 hungry customers and is from 11am up to 2pm. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

 

Like any respectable Filipino gathering, lechon or roasted pig is the centerpiece of Pepoy’s Sunday buffet. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO )

 

Puto, kutsinta, suman, buchi, and fruits are part of the dessert spread. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

“Aside from our affordable price, I would say our friendly services, welcoming staff, and open accommodation to all walks of life is what makes Pepoy’s thrive in the restaurant business. Our staff are not only trained how to serve but also to be respectful and kind to our clients. We’ve welcomed churchgoers from every religion, office employees and construction workers, staff from the medical field, and people of different organizations and different ethnicities and eventually they’ve all become our regular customers,” she said.

Malasarte added that the debut of their Sunday buffet last April 2 was an unexpected surprise as they were extra busy and the restaurant was jam packed with customers.

“The recent Sunday buffet had a great turnout. The number of customers exceeded our expectations and we are so grateful. Pepoy’s is open for everyone and so please try our Sunday buffet.”

Pepoy’s Cafe & Restaurant is located in Chalan Kanoa across the intersection leading to the U.S. Post Office. For reservations or for more information, call 483-8895 and 234-8894 or go to their Facebook page.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you think the Palacios administration’s explanation for terminating the Marianas Southern Airways contract adequate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2023

Posted On Apr 06 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 4, 2023

Posted On Apr 04 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 28, 2023

Posted On Mar 28 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 6, 2023, 8:31 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 7 m/s NE
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 6:30 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune