USDOL cites Paramount Builders again for endangering employees in A. Samoa

By
|
Posted on Jul 10 2023

Tag: ,
Share

PAGO PAGO, America Samoa—A Pago Pago building construction company’s long history of violations of federal workplace safety and health laws continued after inspections at two American Samoa work sites where the employer exposed workers to numerous dangerous hazards.

Since 2018, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Paramount Builders Ltd. with 22 serious violations, including willful and repeat failures, in 26 inspections. The company’s history includes fall protection failures that led to an employee’s 24-foot fatal fall in May 2013 as they painted rafters.

During a January 2023, OSHA found Paramount Builders once again endangering its employees. The agency cited the company for 21 violations—including nine serious, six willful and six repeat serious violations—and proposed $1,088,681 in penalties.

Specifically, OSHA determined Paramount Builders failed to:

Use guardrail systems, safety net systems or personal fall arrest systems, as required.

Equip stairways with one stair rail system along each unprotected side or edge.

Ensure workers used appropriate eye or face protection when exposed to hazards from flying particles, molten metal, liquid chemicals, acids or caustic liquids, chemical gases or vapors, or potentially hazardous light radiation.

Install equipment safely as instructed by the manufacturer.

“Paramount Builders has historically shown its willingness to ignore federal laws that protect its employees from being exposed to serious injuries and potentially fatal hazards, and its intentional disregard must end,” said OSHA area office director Roger Forstner in Honolulu.

Based in Pago Pago, Paramount Builders Inc. specializes in large construction projects, including the Parliament Building in Pago Pago. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

USDOL awards Guam $4.5M to support disaster-related jobs

Posted On Jun 28 2023
, By
0

USDOL to provide worker safety, health experts

Posted On Jun 05 2023
, By
0

USDOL to employers: Enhance safety measures in workplace, protect workers from crane risks

Posted On Jan 11 2023
, By
0

USDOL urges employers to enhance workplace safety measures, protect workers from hazards

Posted On Jan 04 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you plan to watch in person the Liberation Day Parade on Beach Road on July 4?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune