NiziU collaborates with MVA on $1.2M YouTube exposure

Posted on Jul 10 2023

NiziU films at Micro Beach on Saipan in April 2023. (©JYP ENTERTAINMENT/SONY MUSIC LABELS INC.)

J-Pop girl group NiziU started streaming last July 7 an eight-part series on YouTube about their recent vacation in the Marianas, reaching over 2 million subscribers and generating an estimated $1.2 million in ad exposure value for the destination.

NiziU’s debut album “U” was released in November 2021 and reached No. 1 on both Billboard Japan and the Oricon Albums Chart, the Japanese music industry standard albums popularity chart. The group was in the Marianas in April 2023 on the video-shooting tour collaborated with the Marianas Visitors Authority and Saipan World Resort to increase awareness of the destination, its attractions, and available activities.

NiziU films at Bird Island Lookout on Saipan in April 2023. (©JYP ENTERTAINMENT/SONY MUSIC LABELS INC.)

“It’s amazing to have NiziU choose the Marianas as their first overseas vacation destination, and we’re very excited to collaborate with them on this project, which is going to put the Marianas on the map for their millions of fans and followers,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “Being only three and a half hours away from Japan makes it so easy for any of their fans to also have the ‘NiziU’ vacation experience here in our beautiful island paradise, and we expect some of them will.”

Episodes of “NiziU’s Summer Vacation in Saipan” will premiere for eight consecutive Fridays at 9pm ST on NiziU Official YouTube channel. During their first overseas vacation, the members took on the challenge of a “Saipan Stamp Tour,” visiting popular tourist spots on the beautiful, nature-rich island while completing missions and collecting stamps.

NiziU films at Saipan World Resort in April 2023. (©JYP ENTERTAINMENT/SONY MUSIC LABELS INC.)

The group’s highly anticipated second album “COCONUT” will be released on July 19. The title song has already received nearly 3 million views in its first day on YouTube. A music video filmed on Saipan to also be released shortly.

While on Saipan the group filmed at Mariana Lighthouse, I Love Saipan, Smiling Cove Marina, Saipan World Resort, Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport, Surf Club Saipan, and aboard a glass-bottomed boat. Scenic sights visited included Managaha, Bird Island Lookout, Ladder Beach, and Obyan Beach. (MVA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

