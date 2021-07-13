USDOL OKs CNMI’s 2021 PWS

Share











The U.S. Department of Labor has approved the CNMI’s 2021 Prevailing Wage Study report for the CW-1 visa program, according to a news statement from the Office of the Governor yesterday.

The new wages apply to CW-1 determinations beginning July 1, 2021.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres thanked U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and Administrator Brian Pasternak and his team “for their guidance and diligence as they review and approve our 2021 PWS report.”

He also extended appreciation to Nikolao Pula, director of the Office of Insular Affairs of the Department of Interior and acting Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs, for funding the CNMI Prevailing Wage Study project.

“This report will greatly assist our local businesses as we work to recover our economy,” said Torres.

Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios said the prevailing wage report “will certainly provide proper guidance for our local businesses as they jumpstart close to normal operations. We thank our Secretary of Commerce Edward M. Deleon Guerrero and our Central Statistics Division for their hard work and collaboration with our federal partners.”

A total of 820 Standard Occupational Classification Detailed Titles are found in the U.S. economy “with wage values for the CW-1 visa program.” A total of 470 Detailed Titles were captured by the CNMI 2021 PWS. The U.S. Department of Labor reviewed and approved 373 for use in the 2021 PWS wage data. A total of 97 will use Guam’s wages or the Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics survey adjusted wage data, according to the USDOL Office of Foreign Labor Certification.

“I am grateful for all the efforts in ensuring the timely completion of this important report, most especially our local business partners and public sector agencies who took the extra effort and time in completing the online survey. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Administrator Pasternak and his team for their continued support and the guidance they provide to our CNMI PWS team to ensure that this report meets all the statistical standards contained in the CW-1 Interim Final Rule at 20 CFR 55.410(e),” said Commerce Secretary Edward M. Deleon Guerrero.

The 2021 PWS CW-1 Wage Table report can be accessed on the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Foreign Labor Certification website at https://www.dol.gov/agencies/eta/foreign-labor/.

The 2021 PWS Report can be accessed on the CNMI Department of Commerce, Central Statistics Division website at https://ver1.cnmicommerce.com/divisions/central-statistics/report-hub/.

Questions and inquiries regarding the prevailing wage report should be directed to the Central Statistics Division at telephone number 664-3045 or 3023 or email address cnmi.csd@commerce.gov.mp. (PR)