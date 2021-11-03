USS Frank Cable conducts expeditionary reload with USS Hampton alongside

By
|
Posted on Nov 04 2021
Share
Frank Cable on Saipan 1

Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Hampton guide a MK-48 inert training shape to the deck skid during a weapons handling exercise alongside the submarine tender USS Frank Cable on Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands last Oct. 22. (U.S. NAVY/MCS1 CHARLOTTE C. OLIVER)

The submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) completed a weapons handling exercise involving the transfer of a MK-48 inert training shape to a submarine last Oct. 22. This was the first expeditionary reload Frank Cable has conducted outside of Guam since 2012.

Working alongside the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767), sailors and civil service mariners with Military Sealift Command worked together to complete the exercise safely and efficiently.

“This exercise was instrumental to developing the expeditionary combat capabilities that our submarine tenders and submarines bring to the Pacific theater,” said Capt. Albert Alarcon, Frank Cable’s commanding officer. “Every training opportunity helps assure our readiness for any contingency.”

USS Frank Cable on Saipan 2

Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Hampton handle lines during a weapons handling exercise involving the transfer of a MK-48 inert training shape alongside the submarine tender USS Frank Cable on Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands last Oct. 22. (U.S. NAVY/MCS1 CHARLOTTE C. OLIVER)

Sailors first transferred the deck skid to Hampton via crane, where it was attached and assembled on the submarine before transferring the MK-48 inert shape. The crew also had to take into account any rocking of the ship and submarine to ensure the transfer went smoothly.

“Due to early and often coordination of this exercise, both Frank Cable and Hampton were able to adapt and safely execute a weapons handling evolution in a new and demanding geographic location,” said Lt. Brandon Shellenberger, Frank Cable’s weapons officer. “The overall execution was great, and everyone demonstrated professionalism and dedication to accomplish the mission.”

USS Hampton on Saipan 1

Torpedoman’s Mate 3rd Class Kyle Taylor of Belleville, New Jersey, left, assembles a deck skid used for loading torpedoes aboard the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Hampton on Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands last Oct. 22. Hampton is alongside the submarine tender USS Frank Cable for a weapons handling exercise involving the transfer of a MK-48 inert training shape. (U.S. NAVY/MCS1 CHARLOTTE C. OLIVER)

For some, it was their first weapons handling evolution working with two different platforms. Still, the crews worked seamlessly with each other.

“Working with Frank Cable’s crew of Navy sailors and MSC civilian mariners is nostalgic for me, as I recall my first deployment as a junior officer on USS Chicago and mooring outboard Frank Cable in Hong Kong,” said Cmdr. Phillip Sylvia, Jr., Hampton’s commanding officer. “Now in command during my second deployment, Frank Cable continues to provide excellent support for my crew ranging from ordnance, as demonstrated today, to mailing a letter home from their post office. They do it all to support the warfighter.”

The evolution was lengthy. For some, they were able to bring their submarine expertise to an exercise that many Frank Cable sailors and civil service mariners had yet to experience in their careers.

“This MSC team onboard Frank Cable has always been able to work effortlessly with any Navy detachment to accomplish any goal we are tasked with,” said Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Robert Hollister, Frank Cable’s W-1 division leading petty officer.

USS Hampton during a weapons handling exercise involving the transfer of a MK-48 inert training shape alongside the submarine tender USS Frank Cable on Saipan

Sonar Technician (Submarine) 2nd Class Eric Bauer of Albuquerque, New Mexico, attaches the intermediate rail for loading torpedoes on the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Hampton during a weapons handling exercise involving the transfer of a MK-48 inert training shape alongside the submarine tender USS Frank Cable on Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands last Oct. 22. (U.S. NAVY/MCS1 CHARLOTTE C. OLIVER)

“Hampton’s weapons department was a very professional and efficient handling team,” Hollister said of working with the submarine sailors. “My team and I would be glad to work with them again.”

Both crews followed all fleet-mandated COVID protocols with no impact to the exercise.

Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and reprovisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable is on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

CHARLOTTE OLIVER USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest and 5 the highest, how concerned are you about the new cases of community transmission of COVID-19 in the CNMI?
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

Go eco with Marianas Creations

Posted On Oct 28 2021
beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 1, 2021

Posted On Nov 01 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 25, 2021

Posted On Oct 25 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 4, 2021, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:14 AM
sunset: 5:47 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune