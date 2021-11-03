JGO subpoenas governor’s chief of staff, 3 cops

Posted on Nov 04 2021

The House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee has subpoenaed former Guam senator William “Wil’ Mendiola Castro, who is the governor’s newly hired chief of staff.

JGO chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) also issued Friday subpoena on three police officers who are assigned as personal security detail with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and first lady Diann Tudela Torres.

The JGO is investigating Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ expenditures of public funds and travels.

House sergeant-at-arms Pedro O. Towai served Monday the subpoena commanding Castro to appear and testify before the JGO on Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:30pm.

Towai also served Monday the subpoenas on police officers Flora Aguon, Jhaneeka Atalig, and Joey R. Cruz. Aguon and Atalig were commanded to testify on Nov. 18, 2021 and Nov. 19, 2021, respectively, while Cruz was asked to testify on Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:30am.

Castro was commanded to testify about reimbursement for meals, hostings, and gifts claimed by or on behalf of Torres and/or Diann Torres.

Castro was also asked to testify about travel and meetings conducted or claimed by or on behalf of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and/or Diann Torres, including but not limited to reimbursement requests.

With respect to Aguon, Atalig, and Cruz, they were commanded to testify about travel performed on behalf of the government and other related matters. The officers were also asked to testify about records, incurred expenses, reimbursement requests, boat manifests, boat logs, and float plans in connection with boat trips taken by and in connection with or relating to escorting the Torreses or their relatives and friends from January 2015 to the present.

They were commanded to testify about expenses related to fuel, food, beverages, water, materials, supplies, equipment, employee compensation including overtime, purchases, purchase orders, contracts, rental agreements, boat charters, billings, and repair receipts from January 2015 up to present.

The officers were also asked to testify about incurred expenses, travel authorizations, travel vouchers, or reimbursement requests, including but not limited to per diem, stipend, lodging, airfare and transportation taken or received by the respondent from January 2015 to the present.

They were commanded to testify about any written and electronic communications, including emails and text messages relating to or concerning any non-disclosure agreements by and/or between the respondent and the Office of the Governor and/or Diann Torres, including signed non-disclosure agreements.

The officers were also asked to testify about their duties and responsibilities in relation to personal security detail assignment.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
