Veloria, Dame top Friends of JKPL 5K

Sildrey Veloria and Megan Dame topped their respective divisions in the Friends of the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library 2nd Annual 5K fun run/walk last Saturday.

From the course that started from Minachom Atdao to the National Office Supply and back, Veloria ended the foot race in 23:21.52, while Dame finished in 31:50.16.

The Top 3 males were Veloria, Chong Nam Lee with a time of 28:28.76, and Paul Khang who clocked in at 31:11.31.



The Top 3 females were Dame, Chiharu Sato at 35:05.55, and Emi Okazaki at 48:42.50.

Overall, there were 77 registered runners and the funds will go toward the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library’s 2023 Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP) for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

Dame said about the race, “​​It was a good and long race but I ran it to support the community and have fun!”

As for the avid runner Veloria, he said “The race was a lot of fun. The course was a little bit long, but I would rather have a little bit of distance than something shorter than 5K and I just want to say thank you to the Joeten-Kiyu Library for hosting a 5K. I look forward to running it again next year.”

Simon Necesito of Run Saipan who oversaw the race said, “It was an interesting one since the race course was not from the library to the tank and the fact that it was also a sunset run. Despite that, the turnout was great! We had around 60 runners who registered. It was amazing to work alongside JKPL. The staff and the volunteers did an amazing job and despite the slight rainfall, the whole event went smoothly

Sponsors of the event are the JKPL, Run Saipan, CNMI Public School System, Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Parks and Recreation, Northern Marianas Athletics, and M2 Fitness.