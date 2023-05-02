May is Mes Man’amko or ‘Older Americans Month’

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang proclaim the month of May 2023 as Older Americans Month at the Office on Aging in Garapan. Others at the event were Cultural and Community Affairs Secretary Mary S. Sablan, Office on Aging director Walter Manglona, local dignitaries, members of the Cabinet, and members of the community. (OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR)

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang designated the month of May 2023 as Older Americans Month, locally known as Mes Man’amko, during a proclamation ceremony last Friday at the Office on Aging in Chinatown as part of the annual recognition of the CNMI’s older citizens, in order to encourage the community help create a better inclusive society and flexible thinking around aging.

Cultural and Community Affairs Secretary Mary S. Sablan and Office on Aging director Walter Manglona, well as local dignitaries, members of the Cabinet, and members of the man’amko community joined Palacios and Apatang for the signing ceremony.

The proclamation highlighted the growing number of older Americans in the CNMI who, throughout the years, have contributed their time, wisdom, and experience to the community. It noted that, through the efforts of the man’amko, the community has benefited and grown and will continue to do so when people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds have an equal opportunity to participate and live independently.

Recognizing the need to create an inclusive community that offers the services and support the man’åmko need to make choices about how they age, the proclamation states that the CNMI can work to build an even better community for its older residents through “not limiting our thinking about aging, exploring and combating certain stereotypes, emphasizing the many positive aspects of aging, inspiring older adults to push past traditional boundaries, and embracing our community’s diversity.”

Ay the signing, Palacios and Apatang expressed their appreciation for the island’s man’åmko, and encouraged the community to help create an inclusive society alongside older citizens and “accept the challenge of flexible thinking around aging.”

Older Americans Month, also known as Mes Man Åmku’ and Marameer Tuufey, and is celebrated with this year’s theme as “Aging Unbound.”

