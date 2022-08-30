Veterans Affairs’ Remy gets tour of CHC

Share











The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. recently welcomed Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Donald M. Remy to tour the hospital and discuss health care matters for CNMI veterans.

The CHCC works closely with the CNMI Veterans Affairs Office to ensure efficient and expedient authorization of health services for veterans and is working toward bringing more providers to the CNMI to offer more mental health services here in the CNMI for veterans in need.“Treatment is better when our residents are surrounded by their loved ones—when they do not have to be hundreds of miles away from home,” said CEO Esther L. Muña.

“We want to take a holistic approach to treating our patients here in the CNMI, including our veterans who are very much deserving of our care.”

From streamlining the paperwork process to bringing more mental health services, the CHCC continues to work to improve access to health care for all CNMI residents, including veterans. (PR)