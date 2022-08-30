Share











The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform the general public that there will be a scheduled power service interruption tomorrow, Sept. 1, 2022, as CUC continues its ongoing system maintenance.

The power service interruption will be from 9am to 1pm and the area affected is As Teo (Paluman Apo Loop, Paluman Apo Lane and Paluman Apo Place).

Feeder 4 is the circuit affected and the reason for the power interruption is for CUC maintenance staff to replace two rotted wooden power poles along Paluman Apo Loop.

No water wells and wastewater facility is affected by the power interuption.

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)