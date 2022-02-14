Victim had no safety gear on

By
|
Posted on Feb 15 2022
Share

The man who was found lifeless on the side of Middle Road in Gualo Rai over the weekend was not wearing the proper safety gear required by CNMI law while riding a bicycle.

Saipan Tribune learned from a credible source that the man who was found unresponsive along Chalan Pale Arnold had no helmet on, no safety light attached to his bike or his body, and was not wearing a bright shirt as required by CNMI law. In addition, the area where the collision took place is known to be poorly lit because of the lack of street lights.

The identity of the man, a 67-year-old Bangladeshi male, is being kept confidential for now out of respect for the grieving family and because the Department of Public Safety is still investigating the incident.

DPS also clarified that the incident was not a hit-and-run despite what witnesses told Saipan Tribune.

According to an official DPS report, DPS responded to a report about an auto-pedestrian crash along Pale Arnold Road, Chalan Lau Lan at around 8:36pm last Saturday.

At the scene, police noticed a bicycle lying on its side in the middle of the road with items scattered all over the lanes and a silver SUV with moderate damage stopped at the shoulder of the road.

Medics arrived on the scene and transported the bicycle operator to the Commonwealth Health Center where Dr. Lily Muldoon pronounced the victim dead at 8:58pm.

“This case is under further investigation at this time. The department asks that the public be mindful of the family during this time,” the report stated.

Individuals driving along Middle Road last Saturday took to social media to share what they saw in an effort to spread awareness about the incident.

There have also been photos circulating on social media of an unidentified man lying lifeless just a few feet away from his bike along Middle Road.

According to an eyewitness, while driving along Middle Road last Saturday, she noticed the man just lying there and he looked “dead.” Motorists drove around where his bike was seen lying on the road.

An individual who lived near where the incident happened told Saipan Tribune that they believe it was a hit-and-run because while passing by, they did not see any car parked nearby to assist the man, prompting them to call 911 for assistance.

Other individuals shared that traffic along Middle Road just past McDonald’s was terrible that night because all four lanes were closed for over an hour.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the removal of on-arrival COVID-19 tests?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 15, 2022

Posted On Feb 15 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 15, 2022, 6:07 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
24°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s NE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:41 AM
sunset: 6:20 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune