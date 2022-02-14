Victim had no safety gear on

Share











The man who was found lifeless on the side of Middle Road in Gualo Rai over the weekend was not wearing the proper safety gear required by CNMI law while riding a bicycle.

Saipan Tribune learned from a credible source that the man who was found unresponsive along Chalan Pale Arnold had no helmet on, no safety light attached to his bike or his body, and was not wearing a bright shirt as required by CNMI law. In addition, the area where the collision took place is known to be poorly lit because of the lack of street lights.

The identity of the man, a 67-year-old Bangladeshi male, is being kept confidential for now out of respect for the grieving family and because the Department of Public Safety is still investigating the incident.

DPS also clarified that the incident was not a hit-and-run despite what witnesses told Saipan Tribune.

According to an official DPS report, DPS responded to a report about an auto-pedestrian crash along Pale Arnold Road, Chalan Lau Lan at around 8:36pm last Saturday.

At the scene, police noticed a bicycle lying on its side in the middle of the road with items scattered all over the lanes and a silver SUV with moderate damage stopped at the shoulder of the road.

Medics arrived on the scene and transported the bicycle operator to the Commonwealth Health Center where Dr. Lily Muldoon pronounced the victim dead at 8:58pm.

“This case is under further investigation at this time. The department asks that the public be mindful of the family during this time,” the report stated.

Individuals driving along Middle Road last Saturday took to social media to share what they saw in an effort to spread awareness about the incident.

There have also been photos circulating on social media of an unidentified man lying lifeless just a few feet away from his bike along Middle Road.

According to an eyewitness, while driving along Middle Road last Saturday, she noticed the man just lying there and he looked “dead.” Motorists drove around where his bike was seen lying on the road.

An individual who lived near where the incident happened told Saipan Tribune that they believe it was a hit-and-run because while passing by, they did not see any car parked nearby to assist the man, prompting them to call 911 for assistance.

Other individuals shared that traffic along Middle Road just past McDonald’s was terrible that night because all four lanes were closed for over an hour.