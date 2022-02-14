8 hospitalized; 1 on ventilator

177 new cases
Feb 15 2022
Soon after fully vaccinating 100.1% of the CNMI’s eligible population and with the CNMI revamping its COVID-19 protocols, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. is changing how it provides updates on the CNMI’s pandemic situation by shifting its focus to hospitalization counts instead of the number of new cases.

The changes are also reflected in the vaccinatecnmi.com dashboard, which has replaced the full vaccination target with a new counter on booster shots administered in the CNMI. As of yesterday, that number stood at 20,313 or 54.4%, with a target of 37,309.

According to the CHCC report late Monday night, as of Feb. 13, 2022, there were eight individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. Of that number, two are unvaccinated and six are vaccinated. One of the eight patients is on a ventilator.

Also, 177 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 7,530 cases since March 26, 2020. Of the 177 cases identified in the community on Feb. 12, a total of seven were identified on Tinian and two on Rota. The vaccination statuses of the 177 cases are pending verification.

Of the total cases identified in the CNMI, there have already been 5,547 recoveries; 1,960 active cases; and 23 COVID-19-related deaths.

A total of 6,913 were identified via community testing, while 617 were identified via travel testing.

A total of 591 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 12: 259 via Community-Based Testing; 302 at the Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; and 30 at the Rota Health Center.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified that the territory’s 307th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Feb. 11, 2022. The patient was a 78-year-old male, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 11. 

“While our individual efforts have not gone unnoticed, we remain in the firm grip of this pandemic. To his family and those who loved him, [First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in the JIC statement. “It is not enough to only wash our hands, watch our distance, and wear our mask but we must also continue vaccinations and booster shots. For those with sick and vulnerable family members, there are a variety of treatments available to help those with the virus get better faster. We can and we will resurface from these hard times but only with the collective efforts of our entire community.”

This comes as Guam reported 295 new cases and 70 hospitalized patients. (Saipan Tribune)

