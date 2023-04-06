Video alleging bribery reportedly a ‘prank’

Share











One of two defendants facing bribery charges in the wake of a viral video that allegedly showed a Division of Fish and Wildlife officer paying a bribe to enter the Grotto after operating hours now claims that the video was a “prank.”

Marvin Rodney Pangelinan, an officer of the CNMI Division of Fish and Wildlife, and co-defendant Ji Jing Borja were recently charged with two counts of bribery. According to the information filed with the Superior Court, Pangelinan allegedly accepted a bribe from Borja. The charges came after a video allegedly showing Borja paying Pangelinan $100 to gain access to Grotto after hours circulated on social media. Pangelinan has since denied the allegation.

In a recent statement from Borja, he claims that the video was a prank and that it was just meant to “scare” Pangelinan into paying him back for borrowing money from him.

He explained that he was not paying Pangelinan to access the Grotto and that Pangelinan never asked him for payment to enter Grotto.

“On Feb. 12, Pangelinan from Fish and Wildlife was asking to borrow $200 from me. I wanted to help him but I don’t like him because he is the only Fish and Wildlife employee who brings a handgun to show off. So I decided to help him but also [to make sure] he doesn’t take advantage of me or others, I decided to make a prank video to teach him a small lesson by making up this story. This story was made up,” he stated.

The video, however, later reached DFW officials and the Office of the Attorney General, which filed the bribery charges against the two men.

Borja also insists he is a licensed diving instructor and runs a legitimate diving business, with 10 years’ experience, contrary to allegations that he is an “unlicensed tourist guide operator.”

According to court information, the OAG charged Pangelinan and Borja in Superior Court, alleging that Borja paid Pangelinan $100 so that Borja could run his business at the Grotto without proper documentation.