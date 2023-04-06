Warning out vs sailing in small craft

A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6pm today, Friday.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, east winds of 15 to 25 knots, with gusts of up to 30 knots and seas of 9 to 12 feet are expected in Marianas coastal waters. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. All experienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in these hazardous conditions. (PR)

