Villagomez, Tebuteb, Toves, Diaz renominated to CPA board

By
|
Posted on Aug 31 2021

Tag:
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres has renominated Thomas P. Villagomez, Ramon A. Tebuteb, Barrie C. Toves, and Joseph Mendiola Diaz to serve as directors on the Commonwealth Ports Authority board.

The four will be representing the Third Senatorial District, or Saipan and the Northern Islands. Their appointment requires the advice and consent of the Senate.

The four-year terms of Villagomez, Tebuteb, Toves, and Diaz will expire this October. If confirmed, Villagomez, Tebuteb, Toves, and Diaz will each serve a staggered term that will expire on Oct. 7, 2025.

In his message to Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider last Friday about the renomination, Torres said he and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios are confident in the four officials’ capacity to carry out the functions and mandates of the CPA board of directors.

The other CPA board members are CPA board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds, vice chair Roman T. Tudela, and director Pete P. Reyes. Their four-year terms will expire on Oct. 7, 2023.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

CPA looking into trained dogs to sniff out COVID-19

Posted On Aug 25 2021
, By
0

CPA’s King-Hinds is the new APP president

Posted On Aug 09 2021
, By
0

CPA reminds public to follow public health measures at its ports

Posted On Aug 05 2021
, By
0

SMA’s Christian: Audit shows CPA overcharged public over $2M

Posted On Jul 30 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

Volunteer for International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 18

Posted On Aug 26 2021

What are the most dumped materials at the Marpi landfill?

Posted On Aug 19 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

August 31, 2021, 8:07 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:30 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune