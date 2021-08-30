Villagomez, Tebuteb, Toves, Diaz renominated to CPA board

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres has renominated Thomas P. Villagomez, Ramon A. Tebuteb, Barrie C. Toves, and Joseph Mendiola Diaz to serve as directors on the Commonwealth Ports Authority board.

The four will be representing the Third Senatorial District, or Saipan and the Northern Islands. Their appointment requires the advice and consent of the Senate.

The four-year terms of Villagomez, Tebuteb, Toves, and Diaz will expire this October. If confirmed, Villagomez, Tebuteb, Toves, and Diaz will each serve a staggered term that will expire on Oct. 7, 2025.

In his message to Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider last Friday about the renomination, Torres said he and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios are confident in the four officials’ capacity to carry out the functions and mandates of the CPA board of directors.

The other CPA board members are CPA board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds, vice chair Roman T. Tudela, and director Pete P. Reyes. Their four-year terms will expire on Oct. 7, 2023.