Zoning Board chair Babauta resigns

Zoning Board chair Tatiana Babauta has submitted her resignation to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres effective Sept. 5, 2021, Saipan Tribune learned from sources.

Zoning administrator Geralyn C. Dela Cruz confirmed yesterday that Babauta has indeed resigned.

Dela Cruz said Babauta’s role as the marketing manager at the Marianas Visitors Authority is critical for the CNMI today and needs all her attention.

Last April 16, Torres submitted to the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation the renomination of Babauta and vice chair Francisco Aguon for two more years on the board.

Babauta’s and Aguon’s terms expired last May 14, 2021.

Babauta and Aguon were automatically confirmed to the board after the SNILD failed to act on their reappointment within 30 days.