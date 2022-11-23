Violence breaks out at GOP camp

By
|
Posted on Nov 24 2022

Tag:
Share

As tomorrow’s runoff election raises tensions to a feverish pitch, that stress reportedly spilled into actual violence at the GOP camp last Tuesday night, with police called to respond to a report of an alleged assault.

A video of Department of Public Safety cars rushing to the GOP camp across the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose center went viral in the CNMI yesterday. Based on the video, police responded to a reported assault at the GOP camp at around 8pm last Tuesday. An official police report has since been filed and DPS is currently investigating the matter.

The following day, Nov. 23, a video of Kim Evan Aldan Taisacan, the alleged victim of the assault, surfaced on the internet, in which he stated that he was choked on Tuesday night by Steve Rasa, an alleged supporter of Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang gubernatorial camp. Taisacan is a supporter of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Sen. Vinnie Sablan gubernatorial duo.

“The AD group is so aggressive that they want to hurt us, [Torres-Sablan supporters]. The cops are now after him and I’m just thankful,” he said.

Taisacan did not go into further detail about the events leading to the assault.

The independent party has since denied the allegations that Rasa is part of the AD campaign or that the party itself had anything to do with the incident.

JB Palacios, a worker for the AD campaign, firmly clarified that the incident did not involve anyone from their camp.

“We can’t speculate on innuendos, especially in times of misinformation. All I can say is that the incident absolutely did not involve anyone from the independent camp. I myself does not know the individual. The individual has no influence on the campaign other than maybe being an overzealous supporter,” said Palacios.

Meanwhile, GOP president Candice Celis, stated in a separate interview that violence is unacceptable, that at the end of this election season, everyone in the CNMI is a family and should refrain from further hurting one another.

“What happened was very unfortunate and these acts are unacceptable. We would just like to ask everyone to please respect each other’s boundaries. What happened remains under investigation so that is all we can say at this moment, at this time. Again, let’s all just respect each other because at the end of the day, after this election, we’re all family. All this negativity going on doesn’t need to happen. Let’s just continue to remain positive from now until election day,” she said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

GOP sign vandalized with opponent’s banter

Posted On Nov 22 2022
, By
0

GOP, Democratic bets file their candidacies

Posted On Aug 08 2022
, By
0

Both Dems and GOP need to find solutions

Posted On Jul 05 2022
, By
GOP
0

GOP issues statements on Senate impeachment hearing

Posted On May 17 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you intend to participate in the runoff election on Nov. 25?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Notices

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 15, 2022

Posted On Nov 15 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 11, 2022

Posted On Nov 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

November 24, 2022, 6:30 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:23 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune