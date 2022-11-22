Visitor arrivals up 268% in October

Share











Visitor arrivals to the islands of Saipan, Tinian and Rota grew 268% to 10,860 visitors in October 2022, compared to 2,955 visitors received in October 2021, according to the Marianas Visitors Authority.

A total of 9,016 visitors arrived from South Korea in October 2022, compared to 2,023 visitors in October 2021 following the July 2021 implementation of the MVA’s Tourism Resumption Investment Plan. The U.S. dollar remains strong against the Korean won, costing Korean visitors considerably more to purchase the same amount of service in the Marianas compared to a year ago. Airfares have also increased due to higher fuel surcharges.

The Marianas received 228 visitors from Japan in October 2022, compared to only four visitors in October 2021. Three weekly flights from Narita to Saipan are operated by United Airlines with incentives from the TRIP program. Japanese travel to U.S. destinations was dampened by the strong dollar. Japan is also offering generous incentives for domestic travel within Japan, including the additional Nationwide Travel Discount Program launched on Oct. 11. The program offers up to 40% in domestic travel discounts, making many consumers turn to domestic travel options. Other challenges in attracting visitors from Japan include high fuel surcharges, a low vaccination rate among children, and travel apprehension among active seniors over 60.

The Marianas also received 892 visitors from Guam, 490 visitors from the U.S., and a combined 234 additional visitors from all other destinations in October.

The MVA is looking to further expand TRIP to other source markets as more destinations ease travel restrictions and travel demand continues to increase worldwide. (MVA)