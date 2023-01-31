Volunteer Max Aguon gets free gas for a year

From left, Mobil station staff Arcely Lacsina, Mobil station manager Emily Villagomez, community volunteer Max Aguon, and Sen. Edith Deleon Guerrero (D-Saipan), pose for a photo outside the San Jose Mobil Gas Station on Monday after Aguon received a plaque of appreciation and an award of free gas for his volunteerism. (LEIGH GASES)

For the third year, Marcelino “Max” Aguon, who is a 61-year-old well-known community volunteer, can continue availing of free gas worth $100 a month for the whole year of 2023 at the CMG San Jose Mobil Station.

Aguon was handed the plaque and award at the San Jose Mobil on Monday and was joined by Emily Villagomez, Mobil Station manager, and Sen. Edith Deleon Guerrero (D-Saipan).

Over the years, Aguon, who is a resident of Chalan Kanoa, has received many commendations and awards for conducting regular cleanups at Sugar Dock, other beach sites and public areas, and promoting awareness to protect the environment.

Aguon was handed a plaque with a letter of gratitude from Edward and Jovita Flores from JEMCO Ltd., which owns the gas station.

The plaque reads: “Given your recent efforts and hard work you have demonstrated throughout the year to clean up our environment, JEMCO Ltd. is pleased to continue our donation of $100 monthly gas to alleviate expenses incurred by you.”

“This is a remarkable endeavor that you committed to the CNMI and its people. You may continue to gas your vehicle at our CMG San Jose Mobil Station at a monthly limit of $100. We sincerely appreciate and thank you for your untiring contribution. Keep it up,” they said.

Aguon told Saipan Tribune after receiving the plaque: “I hope that people of the CNMI will follow my footsteps and volunteer whenever they can. I’ve been volunteering around Saipan for many years—I wake up at 6am and volunteer in the early morning before work, or even after work before I go home.”

He thanked Edward and Jovita Flores for the recognition and gas allowance and said that he will continue his volunteer efforts on Saipan and hopes people who see him volunteer around will join him.

Aguon is employed with the Department of Lands and Natural Resources, Division of Parks and Recreation and is currently assigned at the Grotto. He maintains the area and ensures the patrons’ safety.

In 2022, Aguon was named the Division of Parks and Recreation 2022 Employee of the Year and has been employed there for over 12 years.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




