Island Snapshots – February 2023

NEW GUAM GUARDSMEN-Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, rightmost, Adjutant General of the Guam Army National Guard, congratulates Vincent Taitano, second from left, and Jose Quitano, second from right, soon after swearing in the two as the newest members of the Guam Army National Guard last Sunday at the Commissioner Joaquin S. Tudela Community Park in San Vicente. At left is Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho. (LEIGH GASES)
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.