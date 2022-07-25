Volunteers spruce up curbs, parking lot, and sidewalks on Tinian

Share











Several tourist sites on Tinian received much-needed rehabilitation that increased visibility and safety for Tinian’s motorists, thanks to the Adopt-A-Median initiative of the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers’ Public Private Partnership program.

Spearheaded by the Tinian Delegation, the Tachogña Beach and Taga Beach pathways and parking lots were water blasted and painted, significantly improving the cleanliness of the beach parks.

The Tinian Delegation announced that the Antonio M. Borja Amphitheater, followed by the Broadway Estates curbs and pathways, have been identified as the next beautification sites.

The Tinian Delegation, the Tinian Municipality, the Tinian Department of Public Works, and the Office of the Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan’s staff and personnel have all pitched in to ensure projects were done in a timely matter. This week, the group will welcome the support of U.S. military personnel who are making their way to Tinian to assist in painting the amphitheater’s parking lot, railings, and speed bumps.

“On behalf of the people of Tinian and the Tinian leadership, I am pleased to be working with the GCEA and its team on several beautification projects for the island of Tinian. The PPP began on Tinian with the revitalization of our Housing Basketball Court and the outcome was amazing. Today, almost a year since this PPP, the youth of Tinian continue to utilize and care for the only public basketball court on the island that is in good working condition,” said Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan.

Through the GCEA Marianas Village Pride Campaign, GCEA and the Tinian Mayor’s Office joined efforts in the adoption of the San Jose curbsides. Aldan said his office continues to maintain and upkeep the curbs monthly.

Tinian senators and representatives from the 22nd Commonwealth Legislature House of Representatives echoed Aldan’s sentiment.

“On behalf of the Tinian Delegation, the Tinian Municipality, and my office, we’d like to extend our appreciation to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, GCEA co-chair Jerry Tan, and the GCEA Council members for supporting our beautification efforts on Tinian. We are very grateful for the supplies and materials that will help give our medians, curbs, and parking lots a nice facelift,” said Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz. “Si yu’us ma’åse yan ghilisow to GCEA and the hardworking staff and volunteers for helping us beautify Tinian.”

Rep. Patrick San Nicolas from Tinian recalls participating in beautification efforts when he was a young boy.

“My parents and our elders taught us that we all must do our part in respecting and preserving our island’s treasures wherever they are present. The beautification projects couldn’t have come at a better time with tourism opening up again and the military buildup that we’re currently seeing on our island. I’d be remiss if I didn’t highlight and thank the forefront leaders of these projects—Gov. Torres, Tinian Mayor Aldan, and the GCEA for their collaboration in making these transformations possible,” said San Nicolas.

School projects continue

Since the launch of GCEA’s MVP Campaign, Tinian Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Student Association, in collaboration with the AmeriCorps Program students, signed up to rehabilitate and paint six pillars at the front office of the only elementary school. According to Aldan, once the project is done, the front pillars at the school will look like pencils. This is a collaborative effort with the GCEA, TES, and the Tinian High School AmeriCorps program, student volunteers, and the Tinian Mayor’s Office.

“All in all, I am proud of the collaboration and relationship that the municipality of Tinian and Aguiguan has with the GCEA. Our strong partnership is a testament to how much could be accomplished and how anything is possible if the public and private organizations are unified in achieving a common mission or goal. I am grateful to the GCEA and our partnering organizations, the TES clubs, the AmeriCorps program, the Tinian Mayor’s Office staff, and our community volunteers for continuing to make things possible for our island and our people,” said Aldan.

GCEA thanks all of its partners for their outstanding beautification efforts on Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. Together, We Can!

For more information or to participate in the Adopt-A-Median program, visit the GCEA website at cnmieconomy.com or contact the council at gceacnmi@gmail.com. (PR)