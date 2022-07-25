CUC ADVISORIES – July 26, 2022

Share











Power service interruptions on July 26 and 28

There will be scheduled power service interruptions on July 26 and 28, 2022, as the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. continues its ongoing system maintenance.

TUESDAY, JULY 26., 2022

• Time: 8:30am to 11:30am

• Area(s) affected: Papago (portions of Papago Drive).

• Purpose: To perform systems maintenance by replacing a rotted primary power pole along Papago Drive.

• Circuit: Feeder 4

• Water we11(s) affected: None

• Wastewater facility affected: None

THURSDAY, JULY 28, 2022

• Time: 8:30am to 12:30pm

• Area(s) affected: Ahive Lane in Fina Sisu.

• Circuit: Kiya 2

• Water we11(s) affected: None

• Wastewater facility affected: None (PR)

Water service interruption on July 28 in Fina Sisu

There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 8:30am to 4pm for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers in the areas of Tun Joaquin Doi Road and Ahive Lane in Fina Sisu. Customers in the affected areas will experience low water pressure to no water during the outage period.

The scheduled water service interruption is to allow CUC’s contractor for the Fina Sisu Waterline Replacement Project to perform the installation of a service saddle to the existing PVC pipe for the service lateral of the three water meters to be relocated to the right-of-way along Tun Joaquin Doi Road. Customers should expect normal water service soon after.

This project is part of the Fina Sisu Waterline Replacement Project funded by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to provide a more reliable water system. (PR)