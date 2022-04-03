‘Walk for Autism’ draws families and community members

Share











On a windy, Saturday afternoon at the Oleai Beach Road pathway across the Modern Stationary store, families and community supporters gathered to “Walk for Autism” in celebration of April 2 as “Autism Awareness Day” and to kick-start a monthlong celebration of events to raise awareness of those impacted by autism and to support children under the spectrum.

The monthlong celebration of awareness is for different types of disabilities, but the month started off with awareness of the Autism Spectrum Disorder, or ASD, which is a complex developmental disability that affects an individual’s social skills, communication, and behavioral challenges.

The event is a family-led event that was also held last year, organized by the Autism Family Support Group. It consists of parents and families that continue to be the No. 1 advocates for their children with autism. The group provides peer support for one another that allows parents to share experiences, obstacles and strategies.

Danielle Su, program manager of the Family to Family Health Information Center under the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., said, “I think this year we have more support. The Head Start team and more families are really supporting this event today.”

He explained that the Family to Family Health Information Center under CHCC is a support center supporting families with children’s needs. Within the center are different types of support groups, “and one of them is the autism spectrum disorder support group. We support families with children with special health care needs, so we try to empower the parents to lead these kinds of events.”

Su invites families who need guidance, who are lost in terms of education, health care and the like, to visit their location at the fifth floor of the Marianas Business Plaza,. Their business hours are from Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. They also provide transportation to and from the office and is not limited to only children with special health care needs. It is provided for all families who have medical appointments for their children as well.

“We would love to invite families to visit our center,” Su added.

Every Wednesday for the month of April is “Wear Blue Wednesday.” On April 24, the group will have a Fun in the Park Day at the Sugar King Park at 4pm and children under the spectrum will get a free treat while supplies last. On April 30, the celebration ends with “Art for Autism” that allows individuals to share their art pertaining to autism.