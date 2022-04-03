T Galleria to reopen on April 8

Share











DFS Group, the world’s leading luxury travel retailer, is set to re-open its T Galleria by DFS, Saipan store on Friday, April 8. The store will be open daily from 1pm to 7pm, with exclusive reopening offers and promotions to welcome back DFS’ loyal customers.

With popular beauty brands in-store such as M.A.C., Bobbi Brown, and Estée Lauder, shoppers can enjoy exclusive beauty promotions. With purchases of $150 or more, LOYAL T members will enjoy an extra 10% off on their beauty purchases and have the chance to play and win exclusive beauty gifts. In addition, top luxury and fashion brands such as Tag Heuer, Montblanc, and Longines will also be open to welcome shoppers. Dinner for two at Loria at the Kensington Hotel Saipan will be offered to customers with purchases over $3,000, subject to certain conditions and terms.

To welcome customers back to the store and thank them for their support, the first 50 visitors will receive a special treat on April 8, subject to conditions and terms. Customers will also have the chance to participate in a raffle drawing to win great prizes. With every purchase of $200, receive a raffle ticket to join raffles held on April 9, 11 and 13 at 4pm.

The safety and wellbeing of customers and employees remains DFS’ highest priority. DFS is taking all available precautionary measures to safeguard people in the store and adhering to health and safety guidelines from the government agencies and public health officials, and will continue to adjust accordingly. (PR)