Warrant out for ‘ice’ dealer who did not board flight

By
|
Posted on Jan 28 2022
Share

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who was to be deported after serving an over five-year sentence for distributing methamphetamine but failed to board his flight from the U.S Mainland to China.

Last Wednesday, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona granted the U.S. Office of Probation Office’s request to issue a warrant for the arrest of Chen Zhaopeng, a man who has served a 63-month prison sentence for his involvement in the shipment of 4.9 lbs of methamphetamine, or “ice,” to the CNMI back in 2015.

Chen, who received an Expedited Removal Order from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement but failed to depart the U.S. mainland as ordered, has yet to be brought before the court.

According to the U.S. Probation Office, Chen failed to board his deportation flight to China that was scheduled to depart from Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 31, 2021, at 11:55pm.

As of Dec. 12, 2021, the New York U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement Removal Office has deemed Chen of “absconder” status, meaning he is now considered a fugitive who is running away or hiding to avoid arrest or prosecution.

Court documents state that Chen completed his term of imprisonment with the Bureau of Prisons on May 22, 2020. However, he remained in custody because of an immigration detainer and warrant of arrest lodged by U.S. ICE on June 26, 2018.

Then, on April 29, 2020, Chen was served with an Expedited Removal Order and was temporarily placed under the supervision of the New York ICE Enforcement and Removal Office pending his deportation to China.

Chen boarded a flight from LaGuardia Airport to Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 30, 2021, with the final destination being Xiamen, China. However, he failed to board his connecting flight in Los Angeles.

Chen was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine following his trial back in September 2016.

Chen was sentenced to 63 months in prison with credit for 379 days of time served.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you plan to obtain the free COVID-19 tests that the federal government is making available to everyone nationwide?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 27, 2022

Posted On Jan 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 20, 2022

Posted On Jan 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 28, 2022, 7:27 AM
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
24°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s NE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:13 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune