Water interruptions in San Roque, Achugao, Tanapag

There will be a series of scheduled water service interruptions in the areas of San Roque, Achugao and Tanapag on Jan. 21, 28, and Feb. 4, 2023, from 8am to 5pm. Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers in the affected areas may experience low water pressure to no water during the interruption period.

These interruptions are intended to allow CUC’s contractor for the “Lower Base to San Roque Cut and Cap of Parallel Line” project to cut and cap the parallel lines connected to the 6-inch pipes and to relocate the PVC pipes and install 6-inch gate valves along Chalan Pale Arnold Road in Lower Base to the San Roque Area.

In addition, CUC water operators will be repairing a damaged 12-inch mainline leak on Chalan Pale fronting Aqua Resort Club in San Roque. Customers should expect normal water services soon after.

For the safety of the men and women at the jobsite, proceed with caution and/or take alternative routes during the period of the waterline repairs as a portion of the road will be closed during the Jan. 21 repair on Chalan Pale in front of Aqua Resort Club.

CUC appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation during this emergency water service interruption.

This project is part of the LB-SR Cut and Cap Parallel Line/Installation of the 6-inch gate valve, and is funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to provide a more reliable water system for the people of the CNMI. The transition work is in part of the decommissioning of the old waterline to eliminate risks of contamination and frequent line breaks.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)