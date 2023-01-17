King-Nabors will likely chair Tinian delegation

Share











Sen. Karl R. King-Nabors (R-Tinian) will likely be elected chairman of the Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation during their organizational session today, Wednesday.

King-Nabors won a Senate seat in the November 2020 general election. His current term ends in January 2025. He served as chairman of the 22nd Senate Judiciary, Government, Law and Federal Relations Committee.

A Senate source disclosed yesterday that TALD members may also likely select Sen. Jude U. Hofschneider as vice chairman, Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz as floor leader, and Rep. Patrick H. San Nicolas as secretary. All TALD members are Republicans.

The TALD organizational session will be held in the Senate chamber at 1:30pm.

The Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation members will hold an organizational session this Friday at 10am in the House of Representatives chamber. Rep. John Paul Sablan (Ind-Saipan) is expected to be elected as SNILD chairman.

The Rota Legislative Delegation members, on the other hand, will hold an organizational session at the Rota Mayor’s Office conference room this Monday, Jan. 23, at 10am. Sen. Donald Manglona (Ind-Rota) is likely be selected as RLD chairman.